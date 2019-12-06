Taylor Swift releases Christmas song with nostalgic tug at the heart

Updated: Fri 9:06 AM, Dec 06, 2019

(CNN) – Taylor Swift fans are unwrapping something special.

The pop songstress released a brand-new Christmas song and video Thursday night.

"Christmas Tree Farm” takes a nostalgic look at Christmas past for T-Swift.

The video includes home movies of the future pop star sledding, frolicking in the snow and sitting on Santa's lap.

It also includes a clip of the year Swift got a guitar under the Christmas tree.

Swift has covered holiday tunes before, including her 2007 album "Sounds of the Season: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection."

