Rally goers commemorates their stay at 79th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Many rally goers are marking their stay at the 79th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a fresh tattoo.

Old School Tattoo is already on the path to surpass last year's business profits.

The owner of the tattoo parlor, Chris Valle said the number of customers are up every day compared to last year.

He said most customers are going right to the 2019 Sturgis Rally tattoos to commemorate their stay.

Valle said in two days he has served more than 200 people and is constantly cleaning up his shop after every customer.

Before a person gets inked, Valle said people should observe how a tattoo shop disinfects their space.

"Make sure that everything is opened up right in front of you. Look at the area that you're getting tattooed. The procedure itself, how the artist conducts himself," Valle said.

Valle said with business doing so well he is looking forward to next year's turnout.