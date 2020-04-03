Target to limit customers in stores, give employees face masks and gloves

Target is implementing new safety measures starting Saturday because of the coronavirus outbreak, and it may impact your shopping experience at the retailer.

Target’s new social distancing policy will involve limiting and metering customer traffic based on the store’s size.

You will also see Target employees wearing disposable face masks and gloves, and the company is strongly encouraging them to wear those protective items. Shoppers with Shipt, the Target-owned same-day delivery service, will also be able to access these items.

“The measures we’re announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team with additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country," Target executive vice president and chief operating officer John Mulligan said.

The company has already taken many safety measures, including installing Plexiglas partitions at all of its cash registers and rigorous cleaning routines.

Target has increased hourly wages for employees through at least May 2, and it is offering paid leave for quarantined or ill employees. Workers who are pregnant, 65 or older or considered vulnerable by the CDC can take fully-paid leave for up to 30 days.

