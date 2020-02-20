Taco John's launches re-branding and growth initiative

A Wyoming-based fast food company is attempting to revamp its branding and expand the franchise as it adds new stores and remodels older ones.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Taco John's International Inc. has launched what it calls an aggressive growth initiative. The restaurant chain based in Cheyenne says new stores and those undergoing remodeling will use the new branding while the company focuses on more franchising opportunities.

Taco John’s hopes to increase the number of new stores, with plans to open between 15 and 20 this year and between 20 and 25 next year.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.