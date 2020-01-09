Taco Bell giving workers raises, new benefits

Taco Bell is starting 2020 with some new perks for workers.

For the first time ever, employees will be eligible for paid sick time.

Workers at corporate-owned locations will be eligible for 24 hours of paid sick time a year and managers at some restaurants will start pulling in six figure salaries.

That's a big boost because most supervisors in that role made between $50,000 and $80,000 previously.

The fast food company says it hopes those benefits will help keep employees happy and increase retention.

