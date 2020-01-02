Suspect in custody after a hit-and-run: third DUI offense

Around 12:30 pm this afternoon, Rapid City Police responded a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of 5th and St. Joseph St.

The suspect's license plate fell off during the initial collision.

Police later identified the driver as 29-year-old Maria Lopez of Rapid City -- saying they spotted her car near East Signal Drive.

Shortly after, police say they initiated a traffic stop -- but say Lopez did not stop, instead fleeing at a high-speed rate.

They say her vehicle came to a stop on the 100th block of East Signal and a Rapid City Police Officer detained Lopez.

Lopez was later charged with her third DUI offense, failure to stop for law enforcement, having no driver's license, and no proof of insurance.

Lopez was transported to the Pennington County Jail.

No one was seriously injured.

