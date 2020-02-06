Suspect in crash that killed toddler finally appears in court

It's been a little over 16 months since an accident at New York Street and East Boulevard in Rapid City took the life of one-year old Mackayla Dillon.

Thursday, the suspect accused in that crash finally made his first appearance in court here.

Prosecutors say 37-year old George Matousek was the driver who caused the fatal crash back in October of 2018 and then ran.

After a long investigation, Matousek was arrested late last year in Washington state and was extradited back to South Dakota and booked into the Pennington County Jail on Wednesday.

He's charged with second degree manslaughter, hit and run with injury and driving under suspension.

Matousek faces up to twelve years in prison if he's convicted.

Seventh Circuit Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen ordered Matousek held without bond