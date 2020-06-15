Supreme Court Decision hailed as huge victory for LGBTQ community

It's a day a lot of people around the country have been waiting for.

The U.S. Supreme Court rules that a landmark civil rights law protects gay ... lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment.

In a 6-to-3 decision Monday, the court says a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that bars discrimination because of sex also encompasses bias against gay, lesbian and transgender workers.

The opinion was written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch.

It's expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1million LGBT workers across the country because most states don't protect them from workplace discrimination.

A local LGBT activist says it's a great day.

Nancy Rosenbrahn says, "It took my breath away. I knew the ruling was coming down, but I kind of lost track of time. So when I saw it on TV, I went oh my God. After all of these years of fighting and trying to figure out how to keep our jobs, we don't have to do that any more. I think collectively, if you felt the wind move, every gay person, every LGBT person in the country breathed a sigh of relief because they can keep their jobs."

Nancy says she believes she's lost three different jobs over the years here due to her sexual orientation.