Supporting truck drivers

Even with COVID-19, truck drivers are still out and getting the job done, but for some drivers, this is a difficult time, which is why Ariel Napier is stepping up to help those drivers.

"We're putting together boxes for truckers who are still having to work during this," says Napier.

From non-perishable food to drinks and hygiene products, those are just some of the items that will be in the box.

"Getting to the point where they're nervous about interacting with each other or going into stores. Their trucks don't fit through the drive-thru, so there is nowhere for them to go in and eat," says Napier.

Napier says she decided to put these boxes together after speaking with a few truck drivers.

"Talking with a truck driver who is diabetic and he was saying that he doesn't even go into his home when he comes home. He sleeps in his rig because he doesn't want to expose his family if he has been exposed," says Napier.

The plan is to distribute the boxes at Love's the Saturday before Eater.

The goal is to create 25 boxes, but if they can do more than that, it will benefit more truck drivers.

Once the boxes are given out next Saturday, Napier hopes she can continue to help the drivers with help from the community.

"This is just like a thank you or an extra effort that we can do to ensure that they're able to stay healthy," says Napier.

If you're interested in donating items, you can contact Ariel Napier at 605-545-3032.