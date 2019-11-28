Supporting the little guys on Small Business Saturday

We’re just a few hours away from Small Business Saturday starting up. It’s a day to support the little guys that make our community unique.

The holiday was started by American Express in 2010 with hopes to strengthen a sense of community. Did you know there are around 30 million small businesses in the country?

According to a Michigan study, if you spend $100 at a local business, $68 stays in the community. Now, if you spend the same at a large business, only $43 stays.

Plenty of stores will open in the downtown area, like Who’s Toys in its new location facing Main Street Square.

“We appreciate people shopping local. It does help our local economy, even spending the smallest amount can make a big difference. Keeping that money into your local economy is important for all of us. It helps our schools, it helps our community, and it’s important,” said Who’s Toys Owner Somer Kinsbury.

The toy store has some big deals and doorbusters coming for Small Business Saturday. Those are being kept under wraps until the store opens at 9 a.m.

In addition to shopping local on this big day, Downtown Rapid City is hosting a holiday celebration and winter market. The event coincides with the Small Business Saturday event. Right when things get started, Santa will make his grand entrance at 2 p.m. and kids have a chance to tell him their wishes.

The skating rink will be open all day with a performance by the Black Hills Figure Skating Club around 4 p.m. The event will wrap up with the Festival of Lights parade at 6 p.m. depending on the weather.