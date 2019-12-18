Summerset police are warning community members to stay alert

A Facebook post by the Summerset Police Department on Wednesday morning warns community members in the Sun Valley subdivision about possible car break-ins.

On Tuesday night, Meade county sheriff's office received a report about people rummaging through a vehicle in the Sun Valley subdivision.

"They were checking all neighborhoods seeing what vehicles were easily accessible," says a patrol officer for the City of Summerset, Colton Juso.

Juso says one neighbor in the area noticed suspicious activity and decided to make a call, which then led to the Meade county sheriff's office locating their suspects.

Many community members say they're a strong knit community that is going to stay together especially when things like this occur.

Now break-ins have happened in this area before, but one person says he isn't too concerned about the issue.

"Feel we have a pretty safe community around here. As I said, it's here and there, and it's not that bad," says one resident, Steve Doyle.

The police department is encouraging the community to stay alert and to be smart when it comes to what you keep in your cars.

"For community members to know what's going on around them, so they secure their vehicle and their possessions inside their house and keep them safe from crime," says Juso.

And if people have any cameras, they are urged to review the footage to see if it caught any suspicious activity.