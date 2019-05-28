Summer travel tips, trends with Gordmans

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer vacation, so before you head out, make sure you have the essentials in your suitcase.

Some of the latest travel essentials to pack when heading out on that summer vacation. (KOTA TV)

Headphones are good to bring on an airplane or long car rides. The last thing you want to do is lose something important, especially when traveling overseas or across the border, so a passport holder can be a huge help.

A new item going fast at Gordmans is a tablet holder, giving you the ability to comfortably watch any TV show or movie hands-free.

There's one big tip to keep in mind before just throwing things randomly into your suitcase.

"Don't overpack! Pack simple clothes, good shoes that you're gonna wanna wear at the airport that kinda thing. They suggest that you roll your clothes because you end up with more room in your suitcase so you can bring back more souvenirs and that kinda stuff to remember your trip by," said Gordmans Sale Associate Hunter Kelly.

"Leggings are really nice cause you can pair them with lots of stuff, and wear like your biggest bulkiest clothes on the actual flights so you're not taking up that room in your suitcase."

Always make sure to check the forecast of where you're traveling so nothing comes as a major surprise. While packing the essentials, Kelly has another suggestion to help you enjoy your trip just a little more.

"So what I like to do on my trips because you know every day you're doing stuff and you spent the money and you don't wanna forget anything, I really really like to have a planner, and I like to write down," said Kelly.

When it comes to trends and summer weather slowly heading our way, the heavy jackets and snow boots are finding themselves in the closet. If you want to fit in with this year's style, Gordmans has you covered from head to toe.

Wearing a fun top with simple shorts or pants, or vice versa, is a fun trend staff is seeing.

"Another big one we have going on is any of those shirts with the designs on the front with the fabric itself like the knots and that kind of thing. The 90s style is coming back, so we have some really fun, you know, any of those checkerboard designs with those really neon colors is really making a big thing now," said Kelly.

These fun prints and styles aren't just staying in one age group, though.

"It's big in the teens, but we actually have a few pieces in misses as well of the cheetah print, obviously a little more adult, more conservative in that style, but yeah it's definitely actually coming in all age groups which is kinda cool," said Kelly.

Store associates suggest getting those summer wardrobe staples now before they sell out and move on to fall fashion.

