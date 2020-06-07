Summer Nights is cancelled in 2020

The annual Summer Nights featuring entertainment in downtown Rapid City is officially cancelled.

According to a post the Summer Nights Board of Directors made on social media, Summer Nights is cancelled for the remainder of the year due to the impacts of COVID-19 city restrictions in which there is a limit of 250 people gathering in a group through the summer.

In a statement the board of directors said:

"This has been a devastating year for many families and small businesses all over the world. The impacts of COVID-19 have been devastating and continue to wreak havoc on many areas of our community, and Summer Nights is no different. With that being said, we are extremely disappointed to report that Summer Nights has been cancelled for 2020. We were recently notified that Special Event capacity within the city was going to be limited to 250 through the summer and therefore our permit as submitted could not be approved. We fully understand the tough decisions our City leaders have had to make over the last few months. The health and safety of our residents and all who attend Summer Nights is of utmost importance to the Summer Nights Board and internally we have had a number of difficult conversations on how we could stay within the current CDC guidelines and still put on the event that all of you are accustomed to enjoying.

We want to thank all of our Sponsors, Volunteer Groups, Bands, Vendors & our thousands of supporters for hanging in there while we attempted to figure out how to get up and running for 2020. All of you have been very understanding and supportive of Summer Nights and we look forward to working with you again in 2021.

Summer Nights will make it through the year and our volunteer board will immediately start to look at how we can make 2021 the best Summer Nights yet. Until then please remember to support the many small businesses that rely on Summer Nights to support their families and employees. Also, please continue to support the entire downtown community, which has been significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Enjoy your summer, stay safe and please don’t forget about us as we will back!"