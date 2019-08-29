Summer Nights draws big crowds to local food trucks

Not only is summer nights good for the community but it is also a big bonus to local food trucks.

The Good Stuffed food truck set up on 7th street all summer and stayed busy with the owner saying they go through nearly 300-400 burgers a night and a 100 pounds of potatoes.

The popular food truck even expanded its menu after a new burger gained in popularity and even rivals one of the most unique burgers you can find.

"Most popular burger goes between our PB&J and our popper burger. The popper burger gave the PB&J a run for its money this year so we added it to our menu. So it is really a battle between the two now." Ashley Lee says