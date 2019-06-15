Summer Fest in full swing at Wilson Park

This year, the summer fest was held at Wilson Park, 80 vendors showed up with a variety of crafts including, jewelry, woodcarving and floral arrangements, anything you can think of.

Summer Fest in Wilson Park .

People were out and about on the beautiful Saturday looking at the various items for sale.

This fundraiser benefits the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association and for the festival director, she's excited to bring the 42nd annual summer fest to Rapid City.

"This is a huge fundraiser for the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association and we've got some vendors that have been here for 20-30 years and they just keep coming back, people love it," says Sharissa Hermanson the festival director.

All the proceeds from the raffle tickets go to the KOTA Care and Share Food drive. Last year the summer fest raised nearly $1,000.