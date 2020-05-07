Sturgis teen pleads guilty to manslaughter

17-year-old Michael Gavin Campbell pleads guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Thursday in the killing of a 16-year-old girl. Campbell originally pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity for the shooting death of 16-year-old Shayna Rithaller of Moorcroft Wyoming back in October in a home southeast of Sturgis. But after pleading guilty on Thursday, Campbell now waives his insanity defense, a hearing to be tried as a juvenile, and his rights to appeal. Fourth Circuit Judge Kevin Krull asked Campbell some key details of the murder, and Campbell admitted in court that he shot Rithaller in the head after an argument.

The prosecution is recommending a 55-year sentence to Judge Kevin Krull. A sentencing date is set for July 10th. Meade County State’s Attorney Michele Bordewyk says the plea deal helps the victim's family avoid the emotions of the trial. Bordewyk says she believes a 55-year sentence would be an appropriate punishment, given Campbell's age at the time of the killing.

