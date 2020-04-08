Sturgis teachers host local parade

The Sturgis elementary and middle school teachers put a parade together to show their students that they are still thinking of them.

Decked out in streamers and balloons, the teachers made their way through different neighborhoods waving to students and members of the community.

The ultimate goal was to spread cheer.

"We all miss our students so much that we decided to put a little parade together and keep in our own vehicles so we can still social distance," says teacher Mary Ann Stenbak. "We wanted to let the students know that we are here for them and miss them."

Stenbak says she is excited for the day that she gets to be reunited with her students.