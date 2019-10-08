Sturgis snow preparations

The city of Sturgis has been preparing for the colder weather since this year's Rally came to a close.

Public Works Director, Rick Bush, says the snow equipment has been brought inside as they prepare for possible winter weather.

When it comes to deciding what tools to use to keep the public safe, Bush says crews pay close attention to the road surface temperature compared to the air temperature.

Bush said crews would continue to monitor the forecast and pay attention to the conditions, to decide what work needs to be done.

"We try to provide the highest level of service we can for all of our residents and travelers who happen to come through Sturgis. So the more we're prepared for it the better off we're for them," says Bush.

The city of Sturgis will continue to stay alert, but they also are encouraging the public to be prepared.

