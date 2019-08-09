Sturgis man arrested after Rapid City police chase

A Sturgis man is arrested following a police chase in Rapid City and Box Elder Thursday night.

Daniel Blake, 47, is charged with aggravated eluding, driving without a license, substitute license plates and an existing warrant.

The incident began around 11:30 p.m. when police spotted a car that failed to come to a complete stop while coming out of a parking lot on Curtis Street.

Police tried to stop the vehicle around Haines Avenue and Knollwood Drive. The driver stopped just before the eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 90 where a woman got out of the car. Then the driver took off on I 90 with police in pursuit. Officers however, stopped the chase at Exit 62 due to safety concerns.

A short time later, police spotted the car at a home on the 500 block of Bluebird Drive in Box Elder. That’s where they found Blake hiding under a porch in the backyard.

