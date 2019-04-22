Sturgis looking to expand on popular bike park

Sturgis is known as the city of riders, but its more than just motorcycles the town is becoming known for.

Last year, the Sturgis bike park opened -- and was such a success, that the town is already looking to expand the area.

The park currently has BMX jumps, 2 pump tracks, and a skills park. It's open from sunrise to sunset and brings in 40 to 50 kids to the park at any given time throughout the busy summer months.

The plan as of now is to add more pump tracks to the facility -- and the police athletic league is taking donations to make the expansion possible

"I think some of the adults are taking advantage of it as well. You will see kids out there with their parents and kids of all ages, all walk of life, down there taking advantage of the pump track on their bikes, scooters, or skateboards," says Geody Vandewater

The park is located next to Howard Woodle field and the soccer complex.