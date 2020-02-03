Sturgis looking into annexing Jackpine Gypsies into city limits

The city of Sturgis is considering annexing a popular motocross spot: but there's a lot more to it, that that.

It's land owned by the Jackpine Gypsies motorcycle club, who have been around since before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began.

The Jackpine Gypsy's have played a key role in the history of what's become one of the biggest motorcycle rallies in the world.

At Monday evening's city council meeting in Sturgis, City Manager Daniel Ainslie laid out 5 reasons why the Jack Pine Gypsies property could be annexed by the city.

This was a reading to consider the approval of the annexation, and no formal annexation has taken place.

The Jackpine Gypsies had representatives at the meeting and the organization has strong feelings on the measure. They're concerned about the potential for increased taxes, and regulations if the historic property is annexed to the city.

"We are completely against annexation we look at this as a live or die type of thing. We are looking to anyone in the motorcycle community to come to our defense, if this goes through it will basically be the death of the Jackpine Gypsies," says, Brett Winsell, Chairman of the board for the Jackpine Gypsies

The Jackpine Gypsy motorcycle club was formed back in the 1930's.

The council did approve considering the issue and also approved a public input hearing that is set for March second of this year.