Sturgis ice rink set to open soon

Rapid City's Main Street Square ice rink has opened to the public and now another rink is ready, this time in Sturgis.

The Sturgis ice rink is back for a second year thanks in part to last year's high demand.

Located behind the community center, people can rent skates at the center or just bring their own.

The Sturgis's public information officer Christina Steele is excited for the rink to open and joked about making a second one because of its popularity.

"The ice rink is actually installed now, our public works crew put it in earlier this week and so now it's just a matter of waiting for mother nature to give us some nice cold days," said Steele.

The ice rink should open next week, the first week of December.

