Sturgis homeowner reportedly shoots and kills intruder

A man was shot and killed by a Sturgis homeowner early Sunday morning, according to a release from the Sturgis Police Department.

The shooting was a little after 4 a.m. Police were told the man entered the home and was then shot.

Police say when they arrived at the home, the found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at Sturgis Regional Hospital.

Police did not release the home’s address, or the names of people involved.

Police are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

