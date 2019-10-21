Sturgis cleans up road after winter storm

Howling wind and a couple of inches of snow hit Sturgis Sunday night. County highway department workers quickly cleared the roads.

Sturgis police said roads were slick all throughout the city but posed only minor delays for the force.

Chief of Police Geody VanDewater said only three to five vehicle accidents were affected by weather conditions.

Meade County Highway Department workers were sent out early Monday morning to clear roads but focused on Elk Creek and Black Hawk.

After hearing Vancocker Canyon getting possibly 18 inches of snow, Highway Superintendent Nick Broyles sent snow plows to that area too.

However, Broyles said this was not a bad storm and "they dodged a bullet."

But he is preparing for the future.

"Talking about the upcoming season and how we are going to handle things. Reviewing the snow policy things of that nature. I'm confident that the department will be able to handle any situation that comes our way," Broyles said.

Broyles said they are not doing any preemptive measures for current road projects because projects are going smoothly.