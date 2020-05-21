Sturgis businesses make plans should the rally be cancelled

Although the City of Sturgis is weeks away from deciding the fate of the 80th Motorcycle Rally, businesses are already making plans should the rally be cancelled.

"We will still be open because we do know people will be here," says owner of Black Hills Rally and Gold, Robin Baldwin. "We just have to figure out measures to keep our employees and customers safe."

Other businesses like the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame will also remain open regardless of whether or not the rally rolls into town.

"We have a lot of space in the museum to allow for distancing so it's been very easy for us to adhere to safe guidelines," says Executive Director of the museum, Emma Garvin.

If Sturgis were to call off the rally, some businesses would be left with excess merchandise.

"We have a lot of product that says 2020 80th Anniversary that will not be correct because the 80th anniversary will actually be in 2021," says Baldwin.

Even though Black Hills Rally and Gold is open year round, visitors from the rally make up about 60 percent of their business.