Sturgis Rally generates $600K for non-profit groups

More than half a million dollars went to local organizations thanks to charity events during the 79th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The “Give Back” rally campaign brought in $628,116 that will be shared by various non-profit groups.

Sturgis Rally charities

• $20,177 from the City of Sturgis

• $1,519 from the City of Sturgis 5K

• $1,350 from the Mayor’s Poker Tournament

Police Athletic League

• $3,500 from the City of Sturgis PAL Motorcycle Raffle

Several Local Organizations

• $35,000 from the Mayor’s Ride

Local Charities

• $35,000 from Brown-Forman/Jack Daniel’s

Youth Charities

• $10,788 from the 1st Interstate Bank parking lot

Local Charitable Causes

• $49,330 from Sturgis churches

Local Youth Charity

• $8,042 from Sturgis Brown High School

LifeScape in Rapid City

• $318,076 from the Hamsters

Numerous Charities

• $132,076 from the Buffalo Chip

Infinite Hero Military Charity

• $13,000 from Cary Hart’s Good Ride

Sturgis Rally Charities will re-distribute donated funds to local non-profit agencies in the Sturgis area.

Additionally, there were thousands of charitable dollars raised by private organizations and businesses during the August rally.

