Sturgis Rally crime increase

The crime and accidents totals at the Rally this year are up from last year.

The Meade County Sheriff's Office reported there have been 199 people booked into the jail as of this morning ... compared to 138 from last year.

Fatal accidents are down. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says there has been one death in a traffic accident this year compared to the three from last year.

One man visiting the rally from Nebraska was found dead in his motor home and police are still investigating.

But there have been significant changes from last year.

Jason Ketterling is a Captain for the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

"Arrest numbers are ahead of what they were this point last year," said Ketterling. "Probably the most significant increase has been the DUIs and the felony drug arrests as well. We've seen quite a spike in both of those."

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has made a total of 97 DUI arrests in the district compared to 73 last year and felony drug arrests are at 73, up from 38 last year.