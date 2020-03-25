Sturgis Police tweak policies amid corona crisis

The Sturgis Police Department is implementing new rules for its officers to limit contact for minor calls.

Calls for incidents like theft, vandalism, car versus deer accidents, dog bites, personal assists and other civic issues will be handled over the phone. The department is asking people to call the dispatch line, not the emergency line, and an officer will take all relevant information.

For more serious issues, officers may ask you to come out of your house or car as they will not enter any home unless it is absolutely necessary. However, Chief Geody VanDewater says officers will continue to enforce all laws as usual and they will be stepping up patrols in residential and business areas.

If you do have a minor service call the non-emergency dispatch number is 347-2573.

