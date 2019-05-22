Sturgis Off-Road Rally cancelled

Due to the extremely wet weather, the 2019 Sturgis Off-Road Rally that was scheduled for May 24 through May 26 has been cancelled.

A closure order was signed last week by U.S. Forest Service prohibiting any type of motorized use on Black Hills trail system. Additionally, seasonally closed gates remain closed until conditions allow them to open. “Off-road riders could have still ridden on the Forest Service roads, however in trying to be good stewards of our Black Hills resources, we decided to go ahead and cancel the event,” said Jerry Cole, Director of Rally and Events for the City of Sturgis.

The Forest Service will open the trails when conditions allow, but for now, they need to remain closed to prevent long-lasting damage. The restricted area covers the entire Black Hills National Forest Motorized Trail System in both Wyoming and South Dakota.

For those who planned to attend the Sturgis Off-Road Rally, Kickstands Campground will still be open for camping. Everyone is encouraged to join other off-roaders and campers at the Kickstands Campground where you can enjoy the sounds of Phatt Daddy on Friday evening and The Whiskey Bent Band on Sunday.

For further information please call Sturgis Rally and Events at 605-720-0800.