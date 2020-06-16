Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a go but with major changes

Get ready for the roar of motorcycles in the Hills.

By an 8-1 vote, the Council agrees to allow the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to go on this year but with major modifications.

Councilor Steve Keszler was the one opposing vote.

The Rally’s parade is not happening, contests, the opening ceremony and the popular B-1 flyover are also canceled.

Vendors will be required to wear personal protective equipment or PPE. If they don’t have any, the city will provide it.

Parking will be allowed on Main street, but plaza seating and open container alcoholic drinks are not allowed.

Sanitation stations will be scattered throughout the downtown area as well.

This decision comes after weeks of public comment and debate affecting motorcyclists around the world and residents of the Black Hills.

Mass-testing is being considered for the safety of the residents but has not been approved. Each test could cost between $75 and $150 per person.

“If mass testing happens, anyone who was interacting with the tens of thousands of people that come into our community is able to be tested so that they know they would need to self-quarantine or also seek treatment,” Daniel Ainslie, City of Sturgis city manager, said. “We are continuing to work with the Department of Homeland Security and state emergency office to try to get that done.”

The local Good Deeds program will continue where volunteers will shop for items if residents feel it's too unsafe to step outside and buy necessities.

If COVID-19 numbers suddenly spike at any time before or during the rally, the Sturgis mayor can cancel all events immediately.