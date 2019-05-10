Sturgis HS student accepts offer of appointment to US Naval Academy

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today announced Gavin West, a senior at Sturgis Brown High School, has received a fully qualified offer of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, which he has accepted. West is the son of Patrick and Cassandra West of Piedmont, SD. He is the brother of Justice West, who also received a nomination from Rounds and currently attends the Naval Academy.

“I congratulate Gavin on working hard to get into the Naval Academy,” said Rounds. “After watching his brother get accepted to the Naval Academy and visiting Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Gavin felt called to serve his country. In addition to being an outstanding athlete—he plays varsity football, basketball, baseball and track—he is a bright student who is a member of the National Honor Society. He and his family should be very proud. We wish Gavin all the best at the Naval Academy.”

“I am honored to have received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy and I am very excited to start my career as a midshipman,” said West. “Attending the Naval Academy has been a goal of mine for many years and I couldn’t have done it without the support from my family, friends and community, and I look forward to commissioning as a Naval Officer in the U.S. Navy.”

Each year, Sen. Rounds is able to nominate a select group of eligible students from South Dakota to attend our nation’s four service academies: The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy. More information about the nomination process and eligibility requirements can be found here.