Sturgis Alliance of Churches holds annual Good Friday Cross Walk

The Sturgis Alliance of Churches held their annual Good Friday Cross Walk this Friday afternoon..

Members from different congregations in Sturgis gathered at First Presbyterian Church to walk the way of the cross and focus on the last sayings of Jesus Christ.

The walk took them to four other churches, Kinkade's Funeral Chapel, Sturgis Christian Church, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and End at Grace Lutheran Church. At each church they were offered a unique message from a pastor as well as reading scripture, meditating and singing songs of praise. The annual Good Friday Cross Walk promotes a fellowship among churches and community.

"In this community, there is a real effort to work together because we are stronger together than divided," said The Reverend Bunker Hill, Rector at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sturgis. "We recognize that we have differences among us, but the thing that unites us is the cross and Jesus Christ."

For others like Aspen Steeves, he says this event gives him spiritual nourishment and reminds him of his faith.

"As a young guy it's real easy to lose touch with Christianity and how busy life can be," said Steeves. "It's just nice to refocus. It's a good a reminder of what I was raised on and what I believe in, in Christianity and stuff like that and it's mostly just about the community and the love of Jesus."

The whole walk took about an hour and more than 30 people participated.