Study: E-cigarettes can harm normal blood flow

A new study published in the journal "Radiology" indicates vaping can have dangerous short-term effects, even after just one use.

Researchers studied brain scans of 31 participants who never smoked or used a vaping device before after using an e-cigarette. The MRI scanned their brains to measure the blood flow to the legs.

The tests showed the blood flow to the femoral artery changes fast after using an e-cigarette, but then after a few minutes goes back to normal.

"There is a concern that long-term use, this can lead to vascular disease which we know leads to heart attacks and strokes. So definitely a lot more research that needs to be done in that area, it's just very concerning that these were nicotine-free," said Physician Assistant Mallory Holz.

Not too much is known about the long term effects, but some researchers believe it is not as dangerous as smoking.