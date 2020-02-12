Students pack the house at annual Rush game

Most school kids go to a museum or a greenhouse for a field trip, but on Wednesday Rapid City kids played hooky at a hockey game.

Students from Custer, Lead-Deadwood and Hill City also participated in the Rush's annual kids game. Nearly 4,800 students attended the morning competition.

All of the tickets were provided by the Rush Foundation. Organization representatives say it's an effort to get kids the opportunity to attend a game who may not otherwise have the ability.

Two kids were selected to help out our Kayleigh Schmidt as in game hosts.

"It's very thrilling to hear your friends say 'oh I saw you on tv'," said Emilia Woodruff, a fourth grade student from Corral Drive Elementary. "I like not doing math."

"It's fun," said Leighton Allgier, also a fourth grade student from Corral Drive Elementary. "It's a good break."

They both said their favorite part was meeting Rush - the team puppy.

It wasn't all fun and games. Educational elements were sprinkled in during the breaks and each kid left with a booklet about the math and science of hockey.

