Students ok following bus crash

On Tuesday, a Rapid City Area School District bus was stopped on Nemo Road when a driver hit the rear of the bus.

Pennington County Sheriff's Office says there were no major injuries for the three kids riding.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, more than 25 million students across the country are transported by school buses.

They say students are much safer traveling in school buses than in any other vehicle because of the energy-absorbing steel inner structure design and high, padded seat backs.

The NTSB also recommends that when purchasing new school buses, the vehicles should have seat belts.

In response to the on Tuesday, a Pennington County Sheriff's Deputy says driver awareness is an important factor in staying safe on the road.

"When you see vehicles slowed or stopped, if there is flashing yellow lights, you need to start to slow down to deal with it because you don't know if someone is going to come running out from in front or behind the vehicle, and that's why buses are bright and yellow and that's also why they have lights on them, is to slow you down, the driver, to give you to use caution when you're near them," said Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. "Anytime, it's good to use caution, but especially around school buses with kids."

Harrison says paying attention to the road and your surrounding is one of the most important elements to safe driving.

