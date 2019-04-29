Students in custody make "Fridge Worthy" achievements

Parents usually display their children's accomplishments on the fridge, and a correctional facility teacher wants to do the same thing.

Colorful notes represent achievements of the "Fridge Worthy" program.

Students at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center earn them for getting a high test score, completing a module, or graduating.

Jennifer McClain, teacher, Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center, says, "It's great, students, whether they're in a facility or in a school, need recognition and I always tell the students that this is school in here. I treat you like a student, not a detainee."

McClain says the students need four hours of school work each day, which is not always easy in this environment.

Jennifer McClain says, "Sometimes it gets boring. It's repetitive. They have to use a smaller pencil than what you would typically use in a regular high school. Our classrooms a little bit smaller, but we do try to make it as school-like as possible."

One study shows just 61 percent of incarcerated students who enroll in Algebra 1 will pass the class versus 95 percent for their peers in traditional schools.

Some students come to JSC with no high school credits, but the staff provides them with an education - the key to their success when they're released.

Student says, "It feels great. It gives me this warm sensation in my heart that I know that I'm doing good and that I'm making Jenn the teacher proud. I know that I'm making my family proud by being on the fridge even though they're not able to see it."

Kids ages 10 to 21 stay at JSC.

Some strive for their G.E.D.

Others aim for college.

Student says, "When I get out, if I have my -- When I get out, and I WILL have my high school diploma, that I can do really good and I can get a good job and help support my family. I want to be a carpenter, but if that doesn't work then I want to be a lawyer or a doctor."