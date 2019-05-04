Student reportedly makes secret recordings of teacher’s verbal abuse

A seventh-grade science teacher in Minnesota has been told to stay home after secret recordings surfaced of him insulting students, WCCO reports.

A teacher in Minnesota is on administrative leave after secret recordings were made by a student. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

The recordings were made by one of the students, who said he got fed up and decided to take a stand.

The school district is now investigating.

In hours of cellphone recordings, allegedly of Hibbing High School teacher Dan Gotz, rants about intelligence, looks, and even a student’s family are heard.

"I was just shocked," said Meg Kane, an education attorney.

Kane said she represents the families who came forward once they realized what was happening – after a student grew tired of listening to the insults and went to work for weeks to prove them.

"This seventh-grade young man recognized how inappropriate this was, was so offended by it, and even though he wasn't the subject of these things, he had the courage to record those things," Kane said.

Kane sent a letter to the Hibbing School District detailing some of the remarks, including one about a mother’s supposed true feelings.

“He told the boy ‘she might tell you she loves you, but deep in her soul she does not for having a son like you. She is crying on the inside,'" Kane wrote in the letter.

Kane asked the superintendent to immediately remove Gotz from teaching responsibilities.

"He routinely refers to students as idiots and dipsticks,” Kane said. “This was pervasive. I mean, this was persistent."

Gotz was placed on paid administrative leave last week.

“I have no comment,” Gotz said when asked for a response.

The district said, due to privacy laws, it would have nothing else to add, but Kane and the parents can’t help but wonder what months of listening to the attacks will do.

"They barely know themselves, and to have that kind of message, you know, drip, drip, drip into their heads is really highly problematic, in my opinion," Kane said.

A student reported Gotz months ago, but his parents said the vice principal – after he observed Gotz – told them Gotz was a “great teacher.”

In her letter, Kane offers to let the school district listen to the recordings. She said she’s yet to hear back from the district.

