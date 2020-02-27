Strife in Sturgis over annexation proposal

A battle is brewing between the City of Sturgis and the founders of the motorcycle rally - the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club.

At the heart of the issue is a proposal to annex the land containing the Gypsies' club grounds where they host motorcycle races and the famous hill climb.

The volunteer organization says the city never approached them about the plan and they were first notified by reading the paper. One of the big concerns is about the additional rules and regulations that could come from the city. While the city has said nothing will change, Gypsies management said future city councils could make new sound ordinances or put a time limit on when races could be held.

"We are not opposed to annexation," said Brett Winsell with the Jackpine Gypsies organization. "We realize that time moves on and we don't want to stand in the way of progress, but the bottom line is we are a hill and a floodplain and all the surrounding territory is hills so we don't see where we lend ourselves to development. We want to stay right here. We want to keep doing what we are doing."

Winsell says if the city doesn't come up with a better plan, they will bring the issue to a city-wide vote.

Up until now, the relationship between city and the organization has been good, according to Winsell. In fact, in 2003, the Jackpine Gypsies donated a road to the city to help with access problems.

The city council will hold a hearing on the issue at the March 2 council meeting.

