Stratobowl hot air balloon festival

It's the ten year anniversary of the Stratobowl Historic Hot Air Balloon Launch and people drove from all around the Black Hills to see the balloons rise.

The Stratobowl is famous for launching high altitude balloons in the 1930's that ended up touching the stratosphere, a first in history.

To bring awareness to the beautiful historic site off of U.S. Route 16, pilots brought out their most colorful balloons.

After a mile hike, visitors could see a swarm of 10 balloons.

But if adults wanted to take a ride in a hot air balloon it costs nearly 300 dollars for an hour long fly.

Skye Potter says though she is not a morning person, Potter's family and her, along with some friends decided to brave the up hill hike to see the launch.

"We just love hiking in the Black Hills and we thought it would be great just to bring the kids out and see the hot air balloons, get out before it gets too snowy out here," says Potter.

The children ended walking with big smiles on their faces.

