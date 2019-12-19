'I got treats’: Stranger hacks Ring camera, talks to family’s dogs

One family in Washington heard someone who hacked into a Ring security camera talking to their dogs.

That was enough for them to say the entire system is history.

The family shared footage that captured the stranger's voice coming from the camera.

"I got treats, get up," the hacker says to the family's dogs.

The two dogs can be seen lying on chairs in the living room.

"It was really violating," said one of the residents, who were not identified. "We don't know how long they were watching us."

The man said his wife and children were home when it happened.

"To her, it sounded like someone was outside the door, which is what really freaked her out and she called me," he said. "I immediately told her to unplug the wifi, unplug everything."

They went to Ring for answers.

"It was accessed by a third party, they used a mobile device," he said. "They just told me that I could've had a lax password, and they could've guessed my password."

But they learned it wasn't only their camera that was targeted.

The hacker apparently also apparently turned on an alarm.

"When the same username and password is reused on multiple services, it's possible for bad actors to gain access to many accounts," said a Ring spokesperson in a statement. "We have no evidence of an unauthorized intrusion or compromise of ring's systems or network."

Other similar videos from hacked cameras have recently surfaced.

Experts say you should use a password for your home security account that is different from any other login credential.

This family said they've removed all cameras from inside their home.

"Never back in the house," the dad said. "Never again, it's just not secure."

