Storybook Island prepares for Christmas lights

Each year, Storybook Island decorates their nearly 8.5 acres of children's fun with Christmas lights.

Christmas lights are already up at Storybook Island.

The lights took almost 2 months to fully set up across the park.

All of the features and sets are wrapped in colorful lights and Christmas decor to celebrate the holiday season.

Hot coco, cider, a carousel, the train ride, and the gift shop will be open for use.

Executive Director Connie LeZotte said that the $3 entrance fee is a fundraiser for the park, but also a gift to the community.

"They love it, all of the colors and the pictures. They can ride the train, they can ride the carousel," said LeZotte. "It's just a lot of fun. It's a great precursor to Christmas Day."

