Storybook Island is open for the season

Storybook Island opened for the season on Saturday.

This is the 61 season, and the executive director, Connie LeZotte, is thrilled the park is back open.

Things will be a little bit different due to the pandemic like staff wearing masks.

The public is not required to wear one, but if they feel more comfortable, they can do so.

Hand sanitizer is also available at all the concession stands and the three rides.

When it comes to the rides, LeZotte says they're cleaning every ride after someone goes on it and are also washing the swings and slides.

"When I went to the gate this morning to unlock it, there were people there. The little kids were so excited about being able to come back in, and that's exactly what we want," says LeZotte.

Hours will stay the same, and the park is open from 9 am to 7 pm.