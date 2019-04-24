Storybook Island gears up for May

Storybook Island is getting ready to open with something new and improved.

Staff at Storybook Island are doing all the dirty work necessary to get the park up and running by May 25. They're stocking up on merchandise, repainting some of their 123 sets and rebuilding parts of their fencing.

All the extra attention is so everything looks nice for their 60 year anniversary.

To commemorate the milestone, they will officially cut the ribbon on their band new carousel house. It's part of a project that took nearly four years and $400,000.

"There are a few people here in town who were here on the first day," said Director Connie LeZotte. "The very first day the park opened in 1959 there were over 10,000 people. I would love to have 10,000 and at least one person who comes to Storybook Island on opening day."

The park is run on donations. LeZotte says it takes more than $600,000 to keep it running every year.