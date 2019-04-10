Storm shuts down South Dakota government offices

Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered the closure of state government offices Wednesday in all 52 counties that are part of the current blizzard warning.

Counties part of the closure order are: Aurora, Beadle, Bennett, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Codington, Custer, Davison, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Haakon, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lake, Lyman, Marshall, McCook, Meade, Mellette, Miner, Moody, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Turner and Walworth.

Only essential staff within state offices in the 52 counties should report to their work stations after the closure.

