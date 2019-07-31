Storm delivers one-two punch to Rapid City family

A storm that blew through Rapid City early Wednesday morning didn't bother one family.... at first.

A Rapid City family had two cars damaged when an early morning storm swept through their neighborhood Wednesday. (KOTA TV)

However, with winds reaching 60 to 70 miles per hour, the storm left debris all over town.

Chris Groves and his family discovered that two of their cars had a tree limb on top of them.

“Anyways, I fell asleep and the wife came in and woke me up at three o'clock and said her car was gone or her car was totaled,” said Groves. “So I crawled out of bed and came outside and looked and sure enough it's gone; it's totaled.”

Someone was interested in buying one of the cars but now Groves has to deal with the insurance company instead of a potential buyer.

“Check the weather before you park under a tree. What else can you do, it's Mother Nature. You know, it happens,” said Groves.

The cars weren't the only damage the Groves family suffered. Their front glass patio table broke and a metal fence fell down.

