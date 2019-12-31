Sticking with your new resolutions is easier than you think

<"New year... new you... and that means new resolutions for community members like Angela Estes.

"As everybody else, I believe that I should start going back to the gym," said Estes.

And that's just one example of a popular resolution. Others are losing weight, quitting smoking, eating healthier, and saving money.

Kari Scovel works for Scovel Psychological and Counseling Services LTD.

"Sometimes resolutions are daunting when you think about them but they are absolutely obtainable if people set realistic goals that are small and they absolutely can get to the finish line," said Scovel.

And enlisting a partner can help you finish the race.

"Having someone with you is a motivator and you can push beyond your normal goals like today we are going to do cardio and we are going to do weights and tomorrow we'll just do weights, but just having someone saying you can do this I know its been hard but you can lose that weight or you can go to the next goal," said Scovel.

and Scovel also recommends you keep a journal of your progress.

"A lot of people stop their journey mid-February and March, so what are some things people can do to keep going?"

"Re-look at it, reset. Reset your goals more realistic or smaller goals," said Scovel. "Ok, these are the places I haven't done well so lets take one bite-size piece at a time, small realistic goals. I can reach this goal, I can do this."

