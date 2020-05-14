SteamTek in Box Elder is giving back to the community in a unique way

Even though SteamTek Cleaning Services in Box Elder felt the pandemic's impact, it's not stopping the company from giving back.

When the pandemic started, the owner says they lost a fair amount of business, so they started a program where customers could name their own price, and it was well-received.

Arguello says while on the job, they noticed that people often couldn't afford to clean their air duct systems.

After seeing this, Arguello decided to start offering free air duct cleanings for anyone who can't afford it.

Now the company has two slots a week open where they will conduct the free service, and Arguello would like to offer the community even more.

"If it weren't for our customers and the community, we wouldn't be here at all. And we have pretty good business for the most part. Like I said when the coronavirus started, we took a tank for about a month and a half, which was pretty hard. But for the most part, we do okay, and we just want to give back. And I think it's important to be able to put some something back in your community," says Arguello.

So far, they have five free cleanings scheduled.