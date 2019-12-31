Staying safe while lighting and watching fireworks

Many will ring in the new year with their family and some fireworks.

"It's something that everyone can enjoy. Some people love to light them. Some people love to watch," says the co-owner of Big Fireworks Rapid City, Michelle Skoog.

Even though fireworks are a long-lasting New Year's tradition, it's important to remember the different types and what they're capable of.

"Designated sections in the store where it's like safe and sane. Which is nice in town because you want to stay on the ground. And then we got it labeled where there are more aerial assortments which will go up higher," says Skoog.

There are safety precautions you should keep in mind if you decide to shoot off fireworks, starting with if it's legal in your area. Others include not lighting fireworks in your hand, indoors, or pointing them at another person.

Fireworks are a great addition to many holiday celebrations, but it's important to remember that the weather can sometimes impact the fun.

"The colder weather makes the fireworks more vivid in the crisp air. So fireworks on new years are the best time to light them," says Skoog.

And for long-time customer Steven Dary he believes fireworks are the perfect way to bring the family together, but safety is always first.

"And we have enough people together to light all the different issues at the same time, so you're not down there lighting a fuse when ones are trying to go off," says Dary.

Dary says as his family rings in the new year; they will continue to do it safely.