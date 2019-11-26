Statue of women breaks 'bronze ceiling' at Central Park

Three women who were pioneers for women's rights are about to make history again.

This statue of three historic women will be a first for Central Park. (Source: WCBS via CNN)

They're becoming the first statues of women in New York's iconic Central Park.

The people behind the project say they're breaking the "bronze ceiling" by creating the first ever statues of real women for the park.

Central Park already has dozens of statues of historic figures on display, including one of Balto: A sled dog who helped deliver medicine to children in Alaska in the 1950s.

The nonprofit Monumental Women fought for the city's approval almost seven years ago, and next year, Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth will sit along Literary Walk.

"We have to reimagine our public spaces,” said Pam Elan, president of Monumental Women. "So many people have walked through Central Park so long and not even noticed real women were missing."

With the help of sculptor Meredith Bergmann and her assistants, its efforts are nearing completion.

The towering monument stands 14-feet tall and should be finished very soon.

"It's important that they be much larger than life because they were, and they need to pop forward from history, and inspire us now,” Bergmann said.

Anthony, Stanton and Truth were chosen because of their victories in the fight for women's suffrage, women's civil rights and the abolition of slavery.

Bergmann hopes her artwork not only celebrates these women but inspires future leaders and educates the public.

"We are making history, monumental women and me as a sculptor and hopefully more sculptors for future projects are bringing women to the forefront again,” Bergmann said.

"I hope people will look at the statue and think, ‘I'm committed to carrying it on, and I'll work and I won't stop until full equality for women has been achieved,’" Elan said.

The statue will be unveiled next August, marking the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the United States.

As of right now, there are only a handful of female statues in the 166-year-old park, but they all depict fictional women like Mother Goose and Alice in Wonderland.

Copyright 2019 WCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.