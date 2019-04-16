State wins big with Wyo Lottery payments

The Wyoming Lottery shared $1.2 million of its profits with cities, towns and counties in the state in its latest quarterly payment earlier this month.

It is the sixth consecutive quarterly transfer to the state of over $1 million.

The payment brings the total amount so far this fiscal year to over $5.4 million. That is the largest annual transfer total since WyoLotto launched in 2014.

Since starting up in April 2016, the lottery has sent over $14.8 million to the state.

Since launch, WyoLotto has awarded 3.9 million winners over $55 million.

WyoLotto provides the draw games Cowboy Draw, Powerball, Mega Millions and Lucky for Life.

